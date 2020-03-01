CANANDAIGUA — The creators of Marshall’s Way, a documentary film being produced by Dewey and Donna Fladd of Canandaigua in memory of their son Marshall, who died of an overdose on March 1, 2018, are soliciting photographs to honor other area loved ones lost to the opioid epidemic.
These photographs, along with names and life dates, will be included in the final film.
After an initial plea through the Marshall’s Way Facebook page, several area families have already submitted photos and information to honor the memory of their loved ones — sons, daughters, spouses, parents, cousins, siblings and friends — who have died of an opioid overdose.
One of the documentary’s goals is to humanize people in recovery or with active substance use disorder, as well as their families and friends. Too often, Donna Fladd said, family members and others in the rippling wake of the opioid crisis feel isolated without support.
Some of the subjects already interviewed for the film have emphasized the need to talk about what’s happening to people in the community who’ve been affected by substance use disorder.
“These are people,” said Steve Olix, a rural coordinator with Catholic Charities in Steuben County, who has served as a counselor for those in recovery.
Although many active users who overdose are being saved through emergency administration of naloxone or other opioid reversal medications, too many people are still dying, Olix noted. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the increased prevalence of synthetic opioids is driving the rise in death rates.
“If someone in recovery slips,” Olix said, “it’s one and done.”
The synthetics, he said, are too powerful.
Synthetic opioids, such as tramadol and fentanyl, as well as fentanyl analogs which have a similar chemical structure, are manufactured illegally and distributed through the illicit drug market.
According to the cdc.gov website, these potent derivatives are often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine or pressed into counterfeit pills — with or without the user’s knowledge.
Although emergency responders have had success reviving people who have overdosed on these potent substances, it’s not a given.
Justin Meath, 31, of Gorham died of just such a fentanyl overdose on Oct. 31, 2018. Responders administered Narcan, but they were unable to revive him.
His cousin, Caitlin Meath, who is in active recovery and now works as an advocate, submitted Justin’s photo to be included in Marshall’s Way.
“You will never be forgotten,” she wrote. “This I promise you.”
If someone you know has died of an opioid overdose and you’d like to have them recognized in the Marshall’s Way documentary, email a photograph, their name, birth date and death date to marshallsway1@gmail.com.