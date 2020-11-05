CANANDAIGUA — In recognition of November as National Hospice and Palliative Care month, Light Hill is inviting the community to participate in a luminaria celebration of light, love and hope.
LIGHT (the) HILL will be held from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Kershaw Park.
Luminarias will be lit in honor of all the volunteers who serve in local comfort care homes.
Light Hill / Canandaigua Comfort Care Home is in its fifth year of service, providing a hospice philosophy of care for terminal residents and their loved ones. Their mission to care for others at end of life is a reality because of volunteers who willingly share their heart, time and compassion with those who enter into private care.
To order a luminaria in honor or memory of someone special, visit www.lightthehill.myevent.com or contact Light Hill at (585) 393-1311. Orders are due by Nov. 5.
Proceeds from the purchase of luminarias will benefit Light Hill. The operation is funded entirely through donations and fundraising efforts, with no cost to the resident nor their families.