Last weekend, Geneva High School junior Brian Nardone was presented with his Eagle Scout award.
An impressive accomplishment for sure, but what makes it even more noteworthy is that young Brian, 16, has sealed the family legacy when it comes to Scouting. He follows his father, Rich, and older brothers Adam, 20, and Patrick, 18, in attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
Last spring, Brian organized a one-day cleanup of three ravines at Glenwood Cemetery in Geneva. He enlisted about 10 fellow Scouts and seven adults to clear the area of leaves, fallen trees and trash. Rich Nardone said the area sees some fairly high traffic from college students and “... you get all kinds of stuff. We even found an old laptop.”
The group used rakes, shepherd’s hooks and even chainsaws to clean out the ravines, as well as a concrete tunnel that allows water to drain towards Seneca Lake — an important part of the project.
“You could see how much the water level had dropped after we cleaned that out,” Rich Nardone said.
Brian admits that when he first got into Scouting, he did not take to camping; he’s not a big fan of bugs.
“But after awhile it got really fun,” he said. “And looking up to my brothers I wanted to do it, too.”
Patrick, 18, earned his Eagle Scout award last spring. The 2019 Geneva High graduate, who is attending Monroe Community College and studying mechanical engineering, built two picnic tables for the YMCA as his project.
“I enjoy making stuff,” he said, adding he and his father cut the donated lumber to size, drilled the holes for assembly and brought the pieces to Camp Babcock-Hovey where about six to eight fellow Scouts assembled the picnic tables. Patrick brought the tables home, sanded and stained them and delivered them to the Y.
Adam, 20, was the first Nardone sibling to earn the Eagle rank in November 2016. The 2017 Geneva High graduate, who is also studying mechanical engineering at MCC, oversaw the installation of two concrete slabs at West Street Elementary School. Peace benches were affixed to the slabs.
Adam said about 20 adults and fellow Scouts helped with his project, which involved digging holes, filling them with stone and then concrete. Once the slabs had set the school installed the benches.
Rich Nardone grew up in Greece, Monroe County, and earned his Eagle Scout in 1978. His project involved collecting Christmas toys for Hillside Children’s Center.
“I really enjoyed my time [in Scouting],” he said. “I got my Eagle early on and I stayed in the troop and did activities because I enjoyed it … and I hoped my kids would be interested, too.”
All three Nardone boys spoke about the deep friendships and “family” they made through Scouting. Adam and Patrick, in particular, enjoyed camping and the opportunities for independence that it presented.
“It’s really fun to go out camping with other kids and having parents not completely looking over your shoulder the entire time,” Adam said.
Rich Nardone believes the time management, teamwork and leadership skills that Scouting teaches are invaluable. He noted when it came to the Eagle project, all there boys were welcome to ask questions and he could point them in the right direction — but that was it.
“It was up to them to lead the project and we have to remind them numerous times it’s not your job to do the work,” Rich Nardone said. “It’s your job to lead the team and get the work done.”
Rich Nardone has been active in Troop 4 for years and is the current Scoutmaster, but is looking to get out of the day to day leadership of the troop.
“I kept telling poor Brian to get this done so I can retire,” he joked, but in all seriousness was visibly proud and grateful his sons have been able to share in his love of Scouting.
Adam said his father, with all of his experience, has been a perfect leader.
“I think he’s done a good job with it,” he said.