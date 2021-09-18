CANANDAIGUA — Lincoln Hill Farms will hold its inaugural HalloweenFest during the month of October.
The event will feature a family-friendly outdoor walking trail with illuminated decorations and intricately carved jack-o’-lantern displays. Guests of all ages can make their way around the farm and through the walking trail multiple times, viewing lit pumpkins along the way and taking part in countless photo ops.
The 95-acre farm features Halloween displays, seasonal craft brews and spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages, the spooky silo bar, food, and freshly picked pumpkins. The farm will feature live music most days; visitors can visit https://lincolnhillfarms.calendar/ for more details.
HalloweenFest’s grand opening kicks off at 5 p.m. Oct. 1. The festival will be open from 5-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 12 noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 12 noon to 7:30 p.m. Sundays throughout October.
Tickets are $20 for those 17 and older, $15 for those 16 and younger, and free for children 3 and younger.