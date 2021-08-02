An inaugural literary festival this coming weekend aims to connect Finger Lakes authors with readers, here and across the world.
FLARE — the Finger Lakes Authors and Readers Experience — is the brainchild of author Laurie Gifford Adams of Gorham, who moved from Connecticut to the Finger Lakes in 2011. Adams works at Keuka College in alumni relations and is an adjunct professor there; she also has published six novels, multiple magazine articles and co-written a full-length musical.
This free literary festival — held online — will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and features 10 Finger Lakes area authors and two nationally known authors (see sidebar for participants). Registration is required by Aug. 5; to register visit www.flarexperience.org.
The idea for a literacy conference has been bubbling in Adams’ mind for awhile, borne from the observation that it’s a struggle for many writers to get their work in front of readers.
“Small-time writers don’t garner the attention that New York Times bestselling authors do so there’s no place for them to start,” Adams said. “The goal is to get the word out about Finger Lakes authors. They’re here and you could find your next favorite author.”
Adams reached out to her friend Brooke Baker of Canandaigua to brainstorm ideas for the literary festival (Baker is a freelance editor — her business is Story House Editing — and she also teaches freshman composition at Keuka College). The duo had planned an in-person festival for last August but scrubbed it because of COVID concerns. Given the uncertainty of the pandemic earlier this year, they elected to try again, but with a virtual Zoom format.
In addition to the online sessions, there will be giveaways and raffle prizes for participants. The day-long event features author readings and question-and-answer sessions on author inspirations and the writing process. The afternoon session focuses on children’s authors. Currently about 60 people have registered.
The featured national speakers, USA Today bestselling author Mary Buckham of Seattle and New York Times bestselling writer Kristan Higgins of Connecticut, are scheduled for midday.
“Face to face is always best, but the positive of doing this via Zoom is that anyone from anywhere in the world can attend,” Adams said in an email. “Proof of that ... we have registrants from all over the U.S. and [recently] five writers from a writers group in Trinidad and Tobago registered to attend.”
Buckham, of Seattle, is well known in literary circles for her work fostering the reader/author relationship. This festival will hopefully show readers how vital they are to authors.
“Authors really count on readers — for feedback, reviews, what they call ‘street teams’ to get the word out,” Baker said. “I don’t think readers realize how valuable those things are.”
Adams noted writing is a solitary exercise and writers crave interacting (and networking) with other writers who understand their experience. Baker is hopeful the day will spawn the beginnings of a writer/readers community in the Finger Lakes.
Adams also sees the festival as a chance to showcase the Finger Lakes.
“Writers can bring people to the Finger Lakes through their stories,” she said, noting Higgins has set some of her books here. A fan who registered for the festival said she traveled to the Finger Lakes “to see what it was all about” and tries to return yearly.
“It’s how you connect people to places,” Adams said.