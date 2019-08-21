• Memoir: “A Woman Ahead Of Her Time: A true story” by Dr. Hildegard Hirsch
It follows the life of Hildegard Hirsch, M.D. a beloved doctor in Geneva from her birth in 1912 to her retirement in 1982. The memoir starts with her childhood in Berlin, Germany. Her life becomes dangerous as a Jew trying to survive the Hitler regime and World War II. No longer able to study medicine in Germany, she finds a way to continue her medical training in Pisa, Italy and then to emigrate to her new home and life as one of the first female physicians in Geneva. She and her husband, Erich Hirsch, M.D. provided medical care from 1938 to 1982 in Geneva.
The original memoir was edited by her children, Peter Hirsch and Lillian Hirsch Stern, and her grandson David Hirsch.
It is sold on Amazon.
