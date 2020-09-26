CANANDAIGUA — Disabled American Veterans Chapter 4 Canandaigua & Finger Lakes was forced to suspend its birthday cake deliveries to four locations each month, along with its pizza parties and special dinners for veterans. However, the organization has not let COVID-19 stop it from serving veterans.
Some examples:
• L.S. in Canandaigua is battling stage 4 cancer, getting expensive medications, and in need of emergency assistance. Chapter 4 donated funding to assist him until VA/insurance claims are paid.
• D.Z. in Canandaigua has been hospitalized with Agent Orange disabilities for two months. A VA mixup in referral has left him with $4,000 in medical expenses, so Chapter 4 donated some financial aid.
• A donation to a local historical society to help publish a book about World War II Veterans.
• The Chapter 4 commander transported a Korean War veteran for food shopping, a doctor’s appointment, and a personal visit.
• A donation to Liberty Apartments for a new American flag and pole/base in conjunction with American Legion posts.
• When a DAV member recently deid, his wish was for his wife to have an American flag in a case with his name and service listed. Chapter 4 arranged for this to happen.
• Financial support was sent to CDS Life Transitions Warrior Salute in Rochester to provide "a "comprehensive suite of supportive services to our area’s veterans and their families.”
Anyone interested in donating to Chapter 4 can send a check to DAV Chapter 4 Canandaigua & Finger Lakes, P.O. Box 998, Canandaigua, NY 14424.
For more information, see the group’s Facebook page at Disabled American Veterans Chapter 4 Canandaigua & Finger Lakes.