CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library, Bristol Valley Theater and the city of Canandaigua’s Equity and Diversity Task Force are teaming up to present “Confronting Racism at Home,” a live theatrical presentation and discussion. The program will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Wood Library.
The free program will include three 10-minute skits performed by Bristol Valley Theater actors who will portray individuals confronting and discussing race in a family setting, a workplace, and in the community. Following each scene, the audience will engage in a discussion led by Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer and adjunct professor of psychology at Finger Lakes Community College. Audience members will be invited to describe how the scene made them feel and how the situation could have been handled differently. The actors will then replay the scene using recommendations from the audience.
“Confronting Racism at Home” is funded by a grant from Humanities New York, which exists to strengthen civil society and the bonds of community, using the humanities to foster engaged inquiry and dialogue around social and cultural concerns. The aim of the program is to help people see how race shapes their everyday interactions and gain some insight about how to establish more welcoming and inclusive relationships in the community.