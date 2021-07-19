FAYETTE — Available openings are filling up for the first boat-building workshop at Seneca Yacht Club, to be held in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Boating Museum.
The workshop is scheduled for Aug. 14-22.
Students will build a six-hour canoe, powered by single paddle (canoe type) or double (kayak type). Seats can be installed for single or double users. The six-hour canoe is light, checking in at about 50 pounds, and it’s easier to paddle for one or two users.
The week will be dedicated to finishing and customizing all trim (seats, etc.), making or buying paddles, and painting. It’s expected that most of the major building will be done in 2-3 days, with finishing work and painting occupying the end of the week. Organizers say those interested in participating likely will not have to take a week off from jobs.
A splash party will occur at the end of the week, when all boats get wet and paddled around the club by the builders.
The cost is $375 for boating museum members and $400 for non-members.
To enroll or request more information, contact the boating museum at (607) 569-2222 or info@flbm.org.