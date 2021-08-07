PENN YAN — The annual “A Walk Through Yates County History” returns at Aug. 14 at Lakeview Cemetery on Elm Street. It begins at 2 p.m.
Attendees will meet the mysterious Lady In Granite, Robert Selden Rose (gentleman farmer), Mary Wagener Hanford (daughter of Abraham), Julia Shepard (suffragette) and Rhoda Ogden Bradley (abolitionist). Hear their stories as you enjoy the beautiful grounds of the cemetery which is listed on the National Historic Register.
The actors are volunteers known as the Dearly Departed Players. They interpret local history for Yates County History Center, Penn Yan Public Library and other history groups in the county.
This event is sponsored by YCHC and the library. Participants are urged to park in the municipal parking lot across from Elm Street gate. Signs will guide you.
Tickets cost $10, or $20 for a family. In case of bad weather, the rain date is Aug. 21. Listen to WFLR Radio for announcements or check Yates County History Center’s Facebook page for weather updates.