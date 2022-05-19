Wayne County residents owe a heartfelt debt of gratitude to all those men and women who have defended our nation in times of war and peace.
Korean War veteran and Purple Heart recipient Howard William Osterkamp succinctly described their sacrifice this way: “All gave some; some gave all.” Their sacrifices and stories should never be forgotten.
In the play “Henry V,” William Shakespeare eloquently said, “From this day to the ending of the world, But we in it shall be remember’d; We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.”
Every veteran who has ever served their country has a story that should be told. In this two-part Bicentennial Minute, I will tell two of those stories that I have come across as a historian that left a lasting impression. Both stories are of veterans from the small hamlet of Alton.
Alton’s Sgt. York
The first story came about as my wife and I interviewed Evelyn DeBadts about her family’s history. Afterward, she gave us a tour of her house, and I noticed a photo on the wall. When I asked her who it was, she replied, “That was my father in World War I.” I then said, “Is that the Distinguished Service Cross he is wearing?” She then told us how he personally took out five machine guns and captured 30 German soldiers to earn the nation’s second-highest award.
This action was similar to the heroics of Sgt. York made famous in the movie of the same name. Curiously enough, this action was near where Sgt. York performed a similar act of heroism.
“American Decorations (1862-1926) Volume 1” wrote this about his citation:
Tack, Abraham T. (540627)
Near Hill 299, France
Oct. 16, 1918
Private first class, Company A, 7th Infantry, 3rd Division
Private Tack assumed command after its officers had been wounded and led it to its objectives. He advanced through heavy machine-gun and artillery fire for a distance of 800 meters and engaged in a hand-to-hand fight that resulted in the defeat of the enemy and the capture of 5 machine guns and 30 prisoners.
Evelyn DeBadts then showed us the certificate he received.
She went on to say that her dad was a humble man who did not like to talk about the war or the heroics he performed on that battlefield in 1918. I talked to two families in Alton that go back several generations and who knew the Tack family well. They had never heard the story of this hero from Alton.
Amazingly, when I shared his story on Facebook, I realized even his granddaughter had never heard this story.
Next Thursday, in Part 2 of Band of Brothers, we will hear the story of the four Collins brothers from Alton who fought in World War II in different units and how two of the brothers met during a pivotal battle in Europe.