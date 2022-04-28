Lyman Bickford was born in 1820 in East Bloomfield. He died in 1900 in Macedon, and is buried at the Macedon Village Cemetery on Erie Street South.
His grandfather was the Rev. James P. Bickford of Scotland. Rev. Bickford emigrated to Rochester in 1812, one of the first settlers.
Lyman’s father, Azariah Bickford, was a blacksmith and owned his business in East Bloomfield. Lyman had nine siblings; he was the eldest.
Lyman grew up on his family farm. He attended district school in his neighborhood and then attended Canandaigua Academy.
Lyman partnered with Henry Huffman and built the Bickford & Huffman Co. They manufactured agricultural implements in Macedon.
Located on the south side of Main Street, or Route 31, in Macedon, the Bickford & Huffman Co. took up most of the street. It had a blacksmith shop and a carpentry shop among the buildings. One of the structures still exists today.
Bickford and Huffman were pioneer builders of fertilizer grain drills. They started in 1842. Their logo was “The Farmer’s Favorite Grain Drills.” Bickford Huffman employed many people.
The grain drill allowed farmers to plant double rows of seeds, thus increasing the efficiency of planting. A Bickford Huffman grain drill can be found at the Wayne County Museum in Lyons and at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn Mich.
Bickford Huffman made other farming implements as well, including a shoe press fertilizer drill pulled by horses.
The company was very prosperous until 1861, when the Civil War broke out. Trade was suspended, and many customers lived in the south. Trade was resumed following the war and the business was rebuilt.
Huffman died in 1870. His wife took over the business. She later remarried George Kirkpatrick.
In 1885, Bickford retired from the business and Mrs. George W. Kirkpatrick became the sole owner.
You might ask, where are they today? Here is a brief history of the company:
Bickford & Huffman was sold to the Superior Drill Co. of Ohio in 1910.
American Seeding Machine Co. was organized in 1903 from a merger of seven different manufacturers. They set up business in the Superior Drill Company plant in Springfield, Ohio.
Oliver Farm Equipment Co. was formed in 1929 from a merger that included the American Seeding Co.
In 1960, White Motor Corp. of Cleveland acquired Oliver.
In 1990, AGCO was formed by former Deutz-Allis executives.
Bickford the philanthropist
Lyman built his home at the corner of what was North Main Street (now Bickford Street) and Center Street. Some trivia: The Bickford house on Main Street was never owned by Bickford; rather, it was Henry Huffman’s home.
Lyman Bickford donated a great deal of money to the Universalist Church, which was built across from his home. It is now a private residence.
He also donated the land next to the church and designated it to be a public park. Today it is known as Bickford Park.