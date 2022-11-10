Horatio Nelson Throop was born Nov. 10, 1807, and was the first European American child to be born in Pultneyville, N.Y. Horatio N. Throop followed in his father’s footsteps.
According to an obituary: “He showed a taste and a determination to become a builder and a commander of boats when he was ten years old. Designing, drafting and constructing steamboats, schooners and smaller boats has absorbed the energies and the attention of this ingenious man.”
He also invented a screw propeller, although it was never patented.
Throop was not active in abolitionist organizations, but he regularly used his position to carry people escaping from slavery from Pultneyville to Canada.
Samuel C. Cuyler, who was the captain’s wife’s cousin, lived along the lake, east of the Throop residence. Cuyler kept a major station on the Underground Railroad, according to the 1877 History of Wayne County written when many Underground Railroad participants were still alive. Cuyler and his son, Ledyard, gathered freedom seekers from William R. Smith in Macedon, Griffith Cooper of Williamson, and William D. Cooke in Sodus.
Cuyler would take people escaping from slavery down to the central dock in Pultneyville. Upon locating Throop, he would say, “Capt. Throop, I have some passengers for you.” Throop would reply, “My boat runs for passengers.”
One story about Throop that has been handed down from generation to generation tells of the time he was preparing to board a family of passengers on a steamboat, but there were several bounty hunters hanging around the docks where they would need to board the vessel. The bounty hunters were looking for fugitive slaves.
A lesser man would have aborted the transfer, fearing the penalty of $1,000 that would wreck him financially — and also the six months in prison he would face if he was caught. Throop was made of sterner stuff, however.
Waiting until dark came, Throop hid the family behind some stacks of wood to be loaded and used for the ship’s boiler. He then distracted the bounty hunters by playing Southern tunes on a banjo, and Cuyler was able to convince them to attend a card game in Pultneyville. After the bounty hunters left, Throop played a prearranged song on his banjo, letting the passengers know they could now come out and board the steamboat.
Imagine the relief and the joy that family felt after they boarded the steamboat and heard the whistle blow as they left the port. They were finally safe and on their way to Canada and freedom!