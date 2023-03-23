In 1925, journalist Irving Gillette wrote about Chimney Bluffs: “Nature’s craftsmen, the elements, often create masterpieces in the landscape that are unexcelled by human hands. People appreciate them more because centuries are required to perfect them and hidden forces, the winds, storms, and frosts have worked to whip them into shape.”
The weathered and rugged northern face of Chimney Bluffs is reminiscent of the land’s changing natural and social history. With its beginnings nearly 100,000 years ago, this land is situated in the Cayuga territory of the Haudenosaunee confederacy. Silt, sand, clay, pebbles, rock, and boulders — the materials of what is known as glacial till — were brought here on glaciers from Canada. When the glaciers receded between 10,000 to 12,000 years ago, the glacial till was left behind.
Chimney Bluffs is an excellent example of a geologic feature created by the glaciers called drumlins. Drumlins are hills that generally run north and south, with a high steep slope at the north end, and the southern slope receding more gently. Early pioneers likened the drumlins to whales lying on their side.
Rain, snow, wind, waves, freezing, and thawing causes erosion along the north face of the bluff at the rate of 3-5 feet per year. Stony ravines are carved between the tall cathedral like spires, chimneys, and summits that rise 100-150 feet.
After the glaciers receded, animals and humans entered the region. Native Americans came to Lake Ontario and its bays to hunt, fish, and gather local plants, which they took back to their permanent settlements near Cayuga Lake.
During the 1600s, fur traders and Jesuit missionaries visited the area in canoes and sailing vessels. The majestic high cliffs at the lake shore were a helpful navigation aide for explorers and have continued to be a welcome sight to many a mariner.
Settlers came to the shores of Lake Ontario in the early 1800s. In 1856, Huron abolitionist James Madison Cosad purchased 260 acres of land at Chimney Bluffs. Perhaps Cosad saw the potential for Chimney Bluffs and neighboring East Bay as a good location for Freedom Seekers on the Underground Railroad to board sailing vessels headed for Canada.
From the late 1800s through the mid-1900s, the land around Chimney Bluffs was noted for fine orchards and cropland. Flag — better known as cattails — was harvested from the marsh area that surrounds the bluff. Gathered by Native Americans and through this century by local harvesters, flag has been used in the crafting of furniture, mats, and baskets, as well as for food and medicine.
During Prohibition — from 1920-33 — smugglers known as rum runners transported alcohol from Canada across Lake Ontario to the shores of New York state for illegal distribution. Chimney Bluffs was a reputed liquor drop-off site.
Between 1940 and 1960, three restaurants — East Bay Inn, Chimney’s Tavern, and Chimney’s Restaurant — drew people from miles around for dancing, spaghetti dinners, and plenty of bullhead suppers.
In 1962, New York state acquired 597 acres that was to become Chimney Bluffs State Park. The residents were allowed to stay and continue farming for five years before they had to leave. Eventually, the orchards were abandoned, the fields were overgrown, and the homes were torn down.
In 1999, after nearly 40 years, New York state developed Chimney Bluffs. Today, there are restrooms, parking, picnic areas, and hiking trails.
The lake shore and bluff trails continue to provide visitors with a beautiful vista. One also has the opportunity to contemplate those early travelers and settlers who came to this place of wonder and magnificence on the shores of Lake Ontario.