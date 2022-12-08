In 1721, Gov. Burnett of the Province of New York sent an expedition to make a settlement and establish a trading post for the opening of a fur trade with the Indians to the west. He dispatched a party led by Capt. Peter Schuyler Jr. with instructions to purchase a tract of land for settlement. This was done later in the year at a site to be known as Fort Schuyler at Irondequoit Bay.
The following year, the expedition established a post at Sodus Bay, and then a detachment of three men went south into the woods. Within a few hours they were upon the shore of a stream, called “Muddy Waters” by the Iroquois, later called by early settlers Mud Creek, and still later the Clyde River. They spent about a week putting up a blockhouse, then returned to Sodus Bay.
The blockhouse was used by the English until about 1726. It was apparently occupied by the French during the mid-1730s and demolished by them near the end of the decade. In 1756, during the French & Indian War, the British built a new fort and trading post at the site, which was then an Iroquois village called “Sodoms,” today known as the Village of Clyde. The new fort was designed to be a rectangle, approximately 100 by 200 feet with walls 12 feet tall. It was intended to have two blockhouses at opposite ends of the fort. It was occupied intermittently until about 1767.
During the American Revolution, the old fort fell into the hands of a Loyalist force known as Butler’s Rangers and was used as a supply depot for goods smuggled from Canada via Sodus Bay. In the summer of 1779, an American army, led by Maj. Gen. John Sullivan, marched north from Pennsylvania to destroy Indian homes and the corn that helped feed British forces. Recent research suggests that a force of American scouts from the Sullivan Expedition, perhaps 100 strong, reached Lake Ontario near Irondequoit and returned by way of the Clyde Blockhouse in September 1779.
Following the Revolution, the Clyde Blockhouse was used by squatters and smugglers. It was during a raid by the New York state militia in 1788 that the venerable blockhouse was burned.
A year later, a man named John Fellows repaired and used the fire-damaged building to store his goods while clearing a path to Sodus Bay to haul his boat. Afterward, the place was used by smugglers to move their goods to and from Lake Ontario until such time as the Oswego River was free of the British and became the preferred route to Lake Ontario.
The remains of the old blockhouse were visible as late as 1820. The site was leveled during railroad construction in 1852.
The existing, reconstructed Clyde Blockhouse was built in 1976 near the site of the historic fort as a Town of Galen national bicentennial project.