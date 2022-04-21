Clyde Glass Works was established in 1827 and began operation the next year as a maker of window glass. The original owners were William DeZeng and his brother-in-law, James Rees.
While DeZeng was one of the two original owners, his father, Major Frederick DeZeng, was its first superintendent of operations. Major DeZeng had already been an owner of a glass works near Albany.
Over the years there were a series of owners of the Glass Works. One ownership had the name Southwick & Wood; it was under their ownership, in 1864, that a second building was erected that would make “hollow ware.” The products included fruit jars and bottles.
It was about this time that another important Clyde name shows itself in the glass-making business. This was William C. Ely. William had shown himself to be a successful businessman in Clyde, and it is not surprising that he would eventually invest in the Glass Works.
The name of the ownership of the business eventually became Ely, Reed & Co. The name then became Ely, Son & Hoyt, when son Charles joined the firm.
William C. Ely also connected with other glass works and was a trustee of the Consolidated Fruit Jar Co. of New York City. That latter connection was important because that company acquired rights to the fruit jar invented by John Mason. The Mason canning jar already had gained prominence, and Clyde Glass Works made some Mason jars as early as the 1870s — but now it could produce the “Mason’s Improved” jar.
William C. Ely died in 1886, leaving a prosperous industry in the hands of his son, Charles. The company incorporated in 1895.
Another important year is 1903. That was the year that the automatic machine for making bottles was in use. It also was the year Charles Ely died and his wife, Eugenia Smith Ely, became a rich woman. She renovated her parents’ house to become the Ely Mansion that we know of today on West Genesee Street in Clyde.
Meanwhile, the new proprietors of the Glass Works coped as best they could with hand-blown glass and some machine-made jars. The company would go bankrupt in 1915. That was three years before the new route of the Erie Canal would no longer go past the glass factory, and that would make incoming raw materials harder to obtain.
About this time, a man from Ohio bought the site, now composed of several buildings, and began making novelty glass items. The items included candlesticks, vases, ash trays, even glass canes. The company would end glass-making in Clyde when it went out of business in 1922.
However, today Clyde glass items are valuable to collectors, and several people own Mason jars that say “Clyde NY” on one side and a Mason reference on the opposite side.