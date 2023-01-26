The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was established in Washington, D.C., in 1890.
In January 1917, Harriet Wilson Smith called like-minded women together to meet in her living room in Newark to begin organizing a local Wayne County DAR chapter. At that time, there were 31 members. At the organizational meeting, Smith was elected as the founding regent. The vice regent was Clara Prescott, whose relative was Col. William Prescott, the man who successfully led the minutemen in the Battle of Bunker Hill. Prescott reputedly instructed his men to not shoot “until you see the whites of their eyes.”
On June 14, 1917, the Wayne County chapter received its charter at a well-attended and memorable meeting at the Newark Park Presbyterian Church. Member Anna Miller presented a white oak gavel that was made from the central timber of the previously demolished Methodist Church steeple. This gavel is still used by each consecutive chapter regent.
This active Wayne County Col. William Prescott DAR chapter has 36 members right now, with numerous applications pending. They regularly sponsor speakers and programs, volunteer services, make charitable donations and present annual monetary awards and certificates to recipients in 11 schools throughout the county. The 11 Good Citizen Awards are presented to high school seniors fostering good citizenship. The 11 American history awards are presented to the seniors with the highest average in history during his or her high school years.
The DAR chapter supports several veterans programs: donating to Honor Flight, Wreaths Across America, the Canandaigua VA, the American Legion Riders, and Williamson Post 394 Food Box Program, which delivers food to veterans throughout the county.
DAR helps preserve the past and honors our patriots. There are many Revolutionary War veterans buried throughout the county.
In 2017, the Col. William Prescott chapter celebrated 100 years.
Any woman who can document her lineage from a participant in the Revolutionary War is eligible to join.