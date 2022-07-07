From its formation in 1823, “Agriculture is our biggest industry” was a popular slogan in Wayne County. Over the next two centuries, our county has stayed true to its roots.
With the completion of the Erie Canal in 1825, pioneers from the East and South could now easily reach the fertile farm lands in our county. The canal also created a transportation system to sell the farmers crops.
Over the centuries, the crops have changed but not the work ethic of Wayne County farmers. Early crops included wheat, rye, corn, potatoes, onions, celery, cherries and apples. Potatoes, onions and celery did well in the various mucklands in the county, and fruits such as cherries, apples, pears and peaches mostly thrived in the northern part of the county along Lake Ontario that helped moderate the climate.
In the late 1830s, a new cash crop materialized mainly in Lyons and Galen: wild peppermint. From this, H.G Hotchkiss of Lyons created peppermint oil, which became world famous and would be a major industry locally until 1990.
Finding enough labor for seasonal demands of planting, harvesting and processing of crops has been a continuing concern for farmers and industry through the years. The solution has included the use of immigrants, women, children, and migrant workers from such places as the southern United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico.
This shortage was especially true during the World Wars. Young, local female volunteers called “farmerettes” and POWs were used to meet these needs during World Wars I and II.
In the 20th century, the fruit industry in Wayne County really blossomed and became the major cash crop. This led to an explosion of processing, storage and transportation industries to meet this need.
Food-processing factories handle much of the county production of fruits and vegetables. Today, most of the produce is canned or frozen. Giant cold-storage facilities have become a familiar scene throughout the county. Years ago, there were many evaporators, or “dry houses,” that preserved the apple crop for local use, as well as for shipments all over the world.
According to the 2012 Ag Census by Cornell Cooperative Extension, Wayne County has 873 farms comprising more than 179,000 acres and selling more than $205 million in agricultural products. It is No. 1 in New York state for apple production and No. 3 in the nation. It is No. 2 in New York state for hogs and pigs and No. 5 for both grains and colonies of bees.
If early 19th-century farmers could be transported 200 years later, they would be both interested and astounded by our agricultural facilities, farming techniques, and technology. One thing that would not have changed, however, is that they would have a strong feeling of kinship with today’s farmers.