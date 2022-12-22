In 1851, William H. Sweeting was born in Victory, Cayuga County, the son of Dr. Mortimer and Colon Clapp Sweeting. Growing up in South Butler, William received his elementary and high school education at the local school.
In 1870, at the age of 19, he entered Cornell University — where he studied the sciences to begin his training in medicine. In 1878, he studied under his father and enrolled in Hahnemann Medical College in Chicago. In 1881, he received his diploma in homeopathic medicine. Homeopathic medicine believes that the body has the ability to heal itself with small doses of natural roots and herbs.
William Sweeting moved to Savannah in 1882. He established his practice at Church and High streets, and the residents received him with open arms. Sweeting’s character and reputation grew as he became known for his treatment of lung and stomach diseases, as well as overseeing many successful births.
As Sweeting began to experiment with many natural herbs and plants in the area, he had a sudden success with a formula for a medicine made from the roots of the marsh grass or flag. In 1884, he began to grind, mix, package, sell and distribute his remedy. The ingredients included a sweet flag root and calamus root, varieties of the cattail family which grow in most swamps and marshes found in the Savannah area. Of course, Sweeting never revealed the “secret” herb, which was credited for providing fast-acting relief against headaches, neuralgia, fatigue and la Grippe (the flu).
The Trademark Flag Salt was not established for the headache powder until 1891, which is when the Flag Salt Remedy Co. officially was born. The first year of business showed a remarkable rate of sales, with more than $3,000 in total assets realized. Business continued to improve; the company employed six packaging ladies and two agents who distributed the product in Ohio, Tennessee, Maine, Minnesota and Colorado.
Several forms of advertising were implemented: the sides of streetcars, calendars, trade journals in all the large cities and drug store window displays. Sweeting was quite ingenious with his advertising — he even designed a pennant for a Harvard/ Yale game promoting the Flag Salt.
Flag Salt Remedy became a sought-after item all across the United States, and in England and Canada. By 1895, more than $7,000 worth of the medicine had been sold.
On Oct. 1, 1904, Sweeting sold the Flag Salt Remedy Co. to Egbert N. Leonard of Lyons for 100 shares, with a share valued at $100. Sweeting agreed not to divulge the secret formula to anyone. He returned to his prime interest — treating patients — and died in 1937 at the age of 86. He is buried in the Savannah-South Butler Cemetery.
There are still some residents who recall the Flag Salt Remedy with fondness.
In 1976, John Spellman, the then-Savannah town historian, interviewed an older resident of Savannah, Hilda Wright Marriott, who told him: “If only I could find some Flag Salt Remedy packets, I would feel 100 percent better.”