The evolution of the ethnic diversity in Wayne County mirrors the patterns of migration of populations within the United States and international immigration to our country.
Between the end of the Revolutionary War and 1823, the area that we now know as Wayne County would be considered fairly homogenous. Most of the earliest migrants arrived from the New England states and eastern New York, with ties to Great Britain, Holland, and the Germanic states. There were a few southerners who brought enslaved persons of African descent, but their numbers were small. Also among the population were a small number of Native Americans.
The main spoken language was English, and Protestant denominations dominated the religious life of the residents.
The construction of the Erie Canal played a role in creating a more ethnically diverse population.
Among the first immigrant groups to settle in Wayne County were the Irish and Germans. Many of the Irish initially arrived as laborers constructing the Erie Canal in the 1830s and ’40s, but the biggest rush of Irish immigrants arrived beginning in the late 1840s as they fled their homeland in the grips of a devastating famine and economic collapse. The first sizable German immigrant group began to take root in the mid-1830s, pushed out of their homeland by civil unrest and economic hardship. It is said that many of these first settlers were en route to western states, but were persuaded to end their journey in Wayne County by Philip Dorsheimer, a fellow German immigrant who operated a hotel in Lyons.
Beginning with the 1850 Census, a person’s place of birth was included in the statistics, and we began to see a pattern of immigration that would influence the diversity of Wayne County through much of the 19th and early 20th centuries. According to the 1850 Census, immigrants from Great Britain were the largest group, while German and Irish immigrants tied for second and third place, with Canadians and Hollanders coming in fourth and fifth, respectively.
The inflow of immigrants from Ireland, Germany, and Holland, bringing new languages, foods, customs and religious affiliations, continued at a steady pace for the remainder of the 19th century. In the 1880s, a new group joined the mix. Italians began to arrive in Wayne County to work on construction of the West Shore Railroad, and for the mining industry in the town of Ontario.
Immigration to the United States declined quite rapidly after 1910, and the ethnic diversity in Wayne County remained fairly constant until the 1950s. It was migration of groups from Puerto Rico and southern states that produced increased diversity of Wayne County from 1950-70. Agriculture’s need for seasonal labor was the attraction, but as time went by these laborers took up permanent residence in the county.
Since the 1970s, foreign immigration patterns in Wayne County continue to follow what is happening in the U.S. Our newest immigrants are coming from Asia, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean Islands, bringing all that makes their culture and ethnicity unique.
In today’s world, diversity is often defined in terms of our concepts of race. In that context, Wayne County is not diverse, with 90% of the population identifying as white. But, by taking a broader view — looking at the cultural diversity, the religious diversity, the historical diversity — Wayne County is an ethnically diverse community.