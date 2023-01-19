One day early in 1938, Wayne County people were surprised to find themselves in a nationally syndicated cartoon when they opened their newspapers.
“Ripley’s Believe It or Not” featured Palmyra as the only place in the world with four churches on four adjacent corners. The churches had been together there for more than 70 years.
The first church to arrive was the Episcopalian. They organized in 1823 and built a wooden building in 1828, in Bishop Hobart’s style, on the southeast corner. In 1872 they replaced the wooden building with one of Medina sandstone in Gothic style. The building and a tower were dedicated in 1873. Zion Episcopal Church is the first denomination and youngest building on the four corners.
The second church to arrive was the Presbyterian. They split from the East Palmyra Presbyterian in 1817 and used the Union Church on the west side of Church Street until it burned about 1829. In 1832, they built a brick building on the northeast corner that was dedicated in 1834. The Western Presbyterian Church is the second-oldest congregation and the oldest building of the four on the corners.
The third denomination on the corners were the Baptists, who built a stone church on the southwest corner in 1840. The church burned or was demolished in 1870; they built a new brick church that was dedicated in 1871. The name has changed several times in the last decade, but the leanings are still consistent with Baptist doctrine. Canal Town Community Church is the third-oldest congregation on the four corners and the second-youngest building.
The last church to arrive on the corners was the Methodist. The Methodists organized in 1822 and built a wooden church on Johnson Street at Vienna Street. In 1847, the building was moved to Cuyler Street, just south of Main Street. In 1866, they began their new brick church on the northwest corner, where it was dedicated debt-free in October 1867. The Methodists were the last denomination and second-oldest building on the corners. Sadly, the church closed in 2019, although there are rumors of another church wishing to purchase the building.
In the 80 years since “Ripley’s” published the claim of Palmyra having the only intersection with four churches on four corners, many other churches have been built. Whether this claim is still true would need a lot of research.