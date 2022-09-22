Griffith and Elizabeth “Eliza” Cooper were Quakers who migrated to Williamson from New Jersey. The Cooper family home reflects the vernacular form of the region
The Coopers kept a major Underground Railroad station that was linked to others like it in Farmington, Pultneyville, and Palmyra.
Griffith Cooper was firmly rooted in his commitment to the abolitionist movement. He organized anti-slavery meetings in the Baptist and Methodist churches in the area, and they often included Frederick Douglass and other prominent anti-slavery speakers. Douglass and the Coopers were very good friends, and Douglass often stayed at the Coopers’ home when in the area giving anti-slavery speeches.
Griffith Cooper once wrote a letter to the Frederick Douglass paper advising and reporting to his esteemed friend that “three immigrants from the South of a Rochester left our port for Queen Victoria’s Dominion.”
Griffith Cooper died Sept. 22, 1864, and was buried in the Quaker Cemetery across the street from his family home in Williamson. Eliza Cooper died April 1, 1873, and was buried in New Orleans.