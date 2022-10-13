The Jackson & Perkins Co. was founded in 1872 in Newark, N.Y. Charles Perkins and his father-in-law, Albert Jackson, moved to Newark in the 1860s from Boonville, N.Y., where they had been operating a cheese factory. The company started as a small producer of strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and grape plants, along with flowering shrubs.
Legend has it that Charles Perkins read “The Rose,” which was written by Rochester’s H.B. Ellwanger in 1882. This influenced and inspired the young company into the gradual specialization in roses.
In 1884, E. Alvin Miller, a horticulturalist trained in Europe and specializing in roses, was hired. Miller became J&P’s first rose hybridizer. His work paid off.
In 1901, Miller introduced the Dorothy Perkins Rose, likely one of the most widely disseminated roses in cultivation in the early 1900s. It was grown throughout America and Canada, Europe, Australia, and beyond. In 1908, the National Rose Society of England awarded J&P the coveted Nickerson Cup for the Dorothy Perkins Rose. It was described as a clear, cherry-pink climbing rose, blooming in clusters.
Two more famous rose hybridizers would be hired in the 1920s, rose expert and author Dr. Jean H. Nicholas, and Eugene Boerner, a specialist in floribundas who would have more rose patents than any other man in time.
In 1928, Charles H. Perkins II, nephew of the founder, became company president. Branch nurseries were opening around the country, including California, Indiana and Arizona. Jackson & Perkins displayed at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York, to great fanfare.
Up until this time, the company was only in the wholesale business. A grand exhibit at the fair, called “A Parade of Modern Roses,” and the introduction of a new rose called “World’s Fair” rose, created so much excitement and interest that the business turned into retail. The first of many colorful retail rose catalogs was mailed out in 1940, expanding the company massively.
Jackson & Perkins maintained a test-and-display garden off Madison Street in Newark, which opened to the public on weekends starting in 1932. It was 1.5 acres in size. It became so popular that a larger, 17-acre garden was built, complete with 36,000 rose bushes. It became known as the largest rose garden in the world, called by experts as “the most lavish single exhibition of roses and model plantings in the world.”
Newark, N.Y., became known as “The Rose Capitol of America.” Upwards of 650,000 would visit the gardens from June to September.
A Rose Festival started in the early 1930s, complete with a Rose Queen and Princess Contest, a large parade with rose-decorated floats, a Kiddie Parade, and much more. The parade would draw 45,000 people, highlighted by the Jackson & Perkins float.
However, the end of an era was about to begin.
Charles Perkins passed away in 1963. It was decided to sell the company to Harry & David, a mail-order outfit based in Medford, Ore., in 1966. The company moved from Newark in 1969. The gardens were sold to Lilac Time Inc. of Rochester, which would run the popular attraction until 1971.
Meanwhile, the Jackson & Perkins Co. in Oregon continued to flourish. The company has been sold several times since the move from Newark in 1969, and is now located in Hodges, S.C.