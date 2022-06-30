Ontario was one of the two locations of the iron industry in Wayne County.
Iron was discovered in Ontario by a Mr. Knickerbocker in 1811, while he was digging a well to provide water for his cattle. Little attention was paid at first.
Four or five years later, Samuel Smith built a forge and began the making of iron. By steady work, Mr. Smith was able to produce 400 pounds daily. Smith’s forge was followed by two others.
In 1835, the first furnace was built with a capacity of three or four tons daily. Another furnace with larger capacity, equal to six or seven tons daily, was built by Clinton Iron Co. in 1840. An extensive business was carried on by the company until its destruction by fire in 1867.
In the early days, the ore was hauled by horse and wagon to Bear Creek Harbor on Lake Ontario and loaded onto ships bound for Charlotte. The roads along this route gradually turned red from the iron ore, and neighboring villagers could always identify a person from Ontario because of the red on his boots, wagon wheels — even his mustache.
In 1870, the Ontario Iron Co. erected a furnace which was forced to suspend operations after a few years. The real boom in the making of iron was in 1880, when the Furnaceville Iron Co. constructed a $200,000 furnace in Furnaceville. For the next 17 years, Ontario became a mining town, and the product was sold for mill and foundry iron.
It took 2 1/4 tons of the ore to produce one ton of iron.
The little hamlet of Furnaceville was so named because of the location of the furnace there. The glow of its blast furnaces lighted up the evening skies, workers made their homes there, houses sprang up, and the population increased.
The manufacture of iron continued until about 1918, progressing from the crude shovel-and-wheelbarrow days to the steam-shovel era in the 1880s. At its peak, the mines and blast furnaces employed over 200 people at a time, including many Irish, Dutch, Belgian and Italian immigrants.
Before the ore mines closed down completely, iron ore was sent by railroad spur to the “Paint Mill,” where the ore was ground into a powder and shipped all over the world to be mixed with linseed oil and made into red barn paint.
Eventually, the competition from the mines of the Mesabi Range in Minnesota made the process of mining iron ore in Wayne County impractical and expensive. The Minnesota mines had superior ore in greater quantity, better transportation and accessibility to coal fields. So, the beds in Wayne County became idle.
While Ontario’s iron ore mining has long disappeared, it has left a legacy for future generations. The abandoned iron ore bed is a narrow waterway now located at Casey Park, perfect for canoes and kayaks. Hiking along the southern and northern shores begins at the swimming area and is about one mile long.
Liz Albright is the historian for the Wayne County town of Ontario.