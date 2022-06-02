Mural Mania is a series of murals that stretch mostly along the Erie Canal, from Lockport in the west to Canastota in the east. This is a distance of approximately 165 miles, making Mural Mania the longest mural trail in the world.
It began in Lyons in 2007 when a group of concerned citizens cleared away a trash heap along the Erie Canal to create a park. Volunteers created a large mural on the face of an old trolley bridge at the site and named it “Winston’s Dream” after Winston Dobbins, who began the project. The mural depicts the old Erie Canal.
In 2007, before the dedication, Winston Dobbins passed away, but his dream lives on. Mark DeCracker and Winston’s son, Noel Dobbins, created Mural Mania, and soon more murals followed as community after community became involved. DeCracker would become “Mr. Mural Mania” as the project took off.
Lyons has remained the home of Mural Mania; currently, the town boasts 12 murals. In total, Wayne County has more than 45 murals.
By the end of 2008, it had 50 miles of murals in every community along this section of the Erie Canal. By the end of 2010, there were 75 miles of murals, from Macedon to Syracuse.
Because of the success of Mural Mania in 2016 it hosted the Global Mural Conference.
The goal of Mural Mania is “THE PRESERVATION OF HISTORY THROUGH COMMUNITY ART.” Most of Wayne County murals are true to this goal and depict snapshots of history in the given locales. Accompanying the mural quite often is a plaque mounted to give context to the mural. Some of the plaques even have QR codes that you can click on for additional information.
Sometimes, the murals are created by local residents with a story to tell. More often, though, a locally trained artist will do the rendering or assist in the coordination s and painting of the mural.
Due to the concentration of murals in Wayne County, we have a pool of talented artists to draw upon. These include Cory Reynolds, James Zeger, Mark DeCracker, Dawn Jordan, Erica Swenson, Bev Owen and Corky Goss.
As of 2021, most towns and villages in Wayne County that situated away from the Erie Canal also have created murals detailing their histories.
What started out as an effort to clear away trash in Lyons has become a legacy of conveying our local history for generations to come for both locals and tourists alike. Winston Dobbins would have been very proud!