The Newark-Marion Railway was chartered in 1900 as a spur to a proposed electric trolley line from Rochester to Syracuse. It was to be constructed by the Beebe Syndicate of Syracuse.
The proposed railway encompassed 9.78 miles of roadway running along Pearl Street in Newark, across the New York Central line, along Ganargua Creek, and into Marion. Construction presented many challenges, including rerouting a creek and building an iron trestle bridge over an existing rail line.
In 1902, the Ganargua Creek flooded, and with it went the first load of railroad ties hauled by Frank Van Closter. Quicksand also was a problem, and it delayed the construction of the trestle bridge over the New York Central Railroad lines. This trestle can still be seen off Hydesville Road in Arcadia, especially in the winter months.
Another challenge was purchasing a right-of-way through the farmlands of numerous individuals. While some landowners were happy to sell, others had to be taken to court and the land condemned for use by the railroad. For the most part, public support of this endeavor was very high, especially in the farming community, which looked forward to shipping their produce efficiently.
On Dec. 14, 1905, the first passenger train entered Marion to the cheers of the local residents. The Christian Church held a three-day bazaar and a special train ran from Newark to Marion for the occasion. If you lived in Newark, you could buy a round trip ticket for 50 cents, and it included a roast pork supper.
The first engine was nicknamed “The Peanut” due to its relatively small size.
The train provided mail service from Newark, and the line was utilized for shopping trips to Newark and special charters for events in Newark and surrounding areas. There were several stops along the way.
Some children would ride the train to school. In the winter, skating parties would pay a dime to be taken to Jagger’s Woods to skate. Later, the whistle of the train would send everyone scrambling to gather their things and hurry to the baggage car.
Pheasant season found armed men in the baggage car watching for birds. At Christmastime, Santa came to town throwing candy to the children.
The company entered receivership in 1915, and control by the Beebe Syndicate ended. The railway was purchased at auction at a cost of $34,300 by a group of Marion and Newark businessmen and reorganized as the Marion Railway Corp. in 1917.
The Newark-Marion Railroad was known for shipping the most freight of any railroad its length in the U.S.
Prosperity came to Marion in the form of the railroad, but the passenger service was never profitable and was discontinued in 1930. The line was purchased in its entirety by Stephen Comstock of Newark in December 1928, and he brokered the deal to sell the line to the Pennsylvania Railroad for $140,000. After the acquisition of the rail line by the Pennsylvania Railroad, it continued to operate it as a spur of the Elmira Branch through the Penn Central and Conrail eras.
In 1955, the last steam engine, Engine 2846, a model H6s-b 2-8-0, took its last run, and the line was converted to diesel engines. This engine now resides in the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania in Strasburg, where it can be seen in all its glory.
In 1979, operation of the short line changed to the Ontario Midland Railroad. As freight traffic continued to decline and the condition of the tracks deteriorated, it was decided to close the line in July 1984, ending the 84-year history of the railroad in Marion.
Her boilers leaked, her drivers clattered,
Her coach had bugs, what did that matter?
She pushed us out with streamers flying,
She dragged us back when some were crying,
She did her part and ruled sublime,
We had a train on a railroad line.
J Rich, author