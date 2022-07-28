Downtown Palmyra

The village of Palmyra is considered the birthplace of Mormonism.

 Submitted

The following is taken from the YouTube video “Palmyra New York the Birth Place of Mormonism” and was produced by The Associated Press. Please note it was created in 2012 when Mitt Romney, a Mormon, was running for the Presidency of the United States.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you