Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds to 30 knots and waves 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to Mexico Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&