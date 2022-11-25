By the end of 1943, during World War II, the United States had a problem. What to do with the 124,000 German and 50,000 Italian prisoners held in the U.S.?
At the same time, Wayne County had over 5,000 men and women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces, causing a severe labor shortage in agriculture and food production. There was a real danger of produce not being harvested or preserved.
These two problems would converge and create an opportunity.
In May 1944, Wayne County Growers and Processors was incorporated with the purpose to explore the use of prisoners-of-war in the county and to prepare facilities to house them.
The first place that was renovated was the old Newark High School. On June 1, 1944, 86 German prisoners arrived, along with a military guard unit numbering 41. Farmers, canning factory owners or others involved in food harvest or preservation would ask for a certain number of prisoners to come to their farm or plant to work. The prisoners would be taken from the camp by truck to the work area with a guard. In the late afternoon, the prisoners would be returned to the camp.
This arrangement worked so well that soon other camps were being set up.
Clyde became the second village in Wayne County to have POWs. The first group of Italian and German prisoners arrived on July 16, 1944, and was housed in the old Clyde High School. These prisoners worked on muck farms in Savannah, other area farms, canning factories, and cold-storage plants.
The next camp was set up in Sodus Point and was located west of the village on Lake Road. On Sept. 7, 1944, 115 German prisoners arrived and were housed at what was called Pine Camp. Local fruit farms and area canning companies received the bulk of these prisoners.
The fourth and final camp was constructed in Marion and was located on Marion/Walworth Road and what is now Route 21. On July 23, 1945, 100 prisoners arrived. These prisoners were used at the Marion Cold Storage, area farms, Fruit Belt Preserving in Williamson, and the Clapp Baby Food Plant in Rochester.
By all accounts, the prisoners in all four camps were treated well and were well-fed. They received money for their work and were well-behaved. The few “escapees” were generally prisoners walking away from work details in search of making more money from local businesses. They were soon sent back to their camp.
It is a testament to their incarceration and treatment that several former POWs or their descendants have returned to the area and maintained correspondence over the years. Overall, the use of POWs locally was a win-win situation.
Recently, diaries have surfaced from Walter Meyer, a POW at the Sodus Point camp. You can get the POW perspective from this interesting four-part series. He relates his story of being captured, his time at Sodus Point, and his eventual release. Go to www.historicsoduspoint.com and search for “Diaries.”