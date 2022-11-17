The Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern Railroad was incorporated Nov. 7, 1901, for the purpose of constructing a high-speed, double-track electric railroad between Rochester and Syracuse. In 1902, location surveys began, and construction started in summer of 1904.
By February 1906, all bridges between Clyde and Port Byron were completed, including the Montezuma Marsh bridge over the Seneca River that was over 1,500 feet long.
The first stretch of track to operate was between Newark and Palmyra, utilizing two train cars. The first would leave Palmyra and go to Newark, while the second would leave Newark at the same time for Palmyra. In July 1906, sections were opened that allowed traffic between Newark and Macedon.
Construction continued west toward Rochester and east toward Syracuse. The Macedon-to-Egypt section was complete in August 1906, followed by Fairport a week later. Lyons to Fairport was complete Sept. 1, 1906, with 1907 finding the route to University Avenue, Clinton and East Main streets, and Culver Road in Rochester in use as well.
In September 1907, the first cars ran eastward to Clyde and, by June 1908, they had extended to Savannah, completing the treacherous section across the Montezuma Marsh to Port Byron by July 23, 1908. Connections were then made to the Auburn & Northern Electric Railroad, allowing Syracuse-bound passengers to change cars at Auburn to complete their trip.
On July 29, 1908, the first car ran the full distance between the two cities, utilizing the Auburn connection. The trip took four hours. Later, when the electric line was fully completed on the eastern end, the trip was made in two hours and 30 minutes.
For a short distance in Fairport, the line ran along the canal. A fence had to be constructed to block the view so the mules pulling barges along the canal would not be frightened.
The first president of the Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern Railroad was Lyman Smith of typewriter fame in Syracuse. The chief promoter of the line was Clifford Beebe of the Beebe Syndicate, also of Syracuse. Beebe invested and promoted five local interurban electric railways, as well as a couple steam boat lines. This was over 400 miles of electric railway trackage.
The Rochester, Syracuse and Eastern originally was chartered to issue $3 million of capital stock, but, in 1905, it was necessary to issue a bond so $5 million in 5% gold bonds was issued. In 1912, more than 4.3 million passengers utilized the line, with revenue approximating $750,000.
The company had a net income in the black for only three years (averaging only $2,000 in profits), so, in 1913, it was consolidated with the Syracuse, Lakeshore and Northern Railroad and the Auburn and Northern Electric Railroad to form a new company, Empire United Railways Inc. This company was unable to overcome the debt load and went into receivership in 1915.
Reorganized in 1917 as the Rochester and Syracuse Railroad Co., it continued operations until 1931, when the property was dismantled. The overhead lines were kept “hot” to prevent pilferage of the copper, but by the summer of 1932, the work of dismantling the lines was complete. In 1935, the last assets were distributed.
Thus ended the trolley line, unable to compete with the lure of a car. Today, the Rochester Syracuse and Eastern Trolley Trail marks a 4.3-mile section of the old trolley path.
Caryn Devlin is Marion town historian.