Like many hamlets in Wayne County, South Butler had beautiful historic buildings that, over the years, changed hands, evolved, and were repurposed.
Such a building was on the northeast corner of the four corners in South Butler. Nowadays, it is an empty lot, but once it was the Davis Drug and Grocery Store that was built in 1884. On the second floor, there was a complete theater with 1884 décor and known as the “Opera House.” This combination drug store, grocery and opera house provided a cultural hub for the community.
The store exchanged hands many times over the years, but it remained a store until the 1970s, when it became a community center and later a nursery school.
Sadly, many of these old historic buildings were destined to be destroyed by fire or torn down and replaced by more modern structures.
The Davis Drug and Grocery Store and its second-floor “Opera House” were spared this ignoble fate, however. It was one of the lucky ones.
In 2001, the building was purchased by the Genesee Country Village. After splitting the store in two, it was moved to Mumford, restored, and is currently on display.
You can see this beautiful old building when you visit the Davis Opera House at the Genesee Country Museum. Look at the old drug and grocery store and visit the opera house upstairs and maybe, just maybe, you will hear an echo from the past.