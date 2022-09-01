The ringing of a school bell would normally not be of interest in the Walworth community, but it forever changed the life of a young woman. That woman was Susan Sophia Cleveland, and her ringing of the bell at an appointed hour was music to the ears of Lucien Theron Yeomans because it meant she had accepted his proposal of marriage.
Susan was born Sept. 2, 1843, in the Onondaga County community of Fayetteville. She was one of future President Grover Cleveland’s younger sisters. He helped to pay her college tuition enabling her to become a teacher.
Susan had come to Walworth in 1866 to serve as principal of the Walworth Academy after having taught at the East Bloomfield Academy.
Lucien and Susan were married Dec. 4, 1867. They had 5 children: Nellie, Anna, Lucien I., May, and Theron Grover.
Theron Gilbert Yeomans and sons Lucien and Elon were successful businessmen and renowned fruit growers, and they operated a nursery business that brought copper beech trees to the area, many of which still survive in Walworth. Both Theron and Lucien served a term in the New York State Assembly.
T.G. Yeomans & Sons imported the first herd of Holstein Cattle to Wayne County in 1879.
On June 10, 1891, an important event in Susan’s life and in Walworth History occurred. Two of her daughters, Nellie and Anna, shared their wedding ceremonies. Uncle Grover Cleveland took part in the double wedding at his sister’s home in Walworth.
In 1905, because of failing health, Lucien sold his family business interests, and he and Susan moved to California. Lucien died the following year. Susan then moved to Brooklyn to live with her youngest daughter and son-in-law.
Susan had always been a staunch Democrat, even though she married into a Republican family. She was involved with temperance and charity work both in Walworth and in Brooklyn. It is interesting to note that although she worked with Susan B. Anthony on temperance issues, she did not support the suffrage movement.
On Sept. 2, 1938, she celebrated her 95th birthday with all five of her children in attendance. It was the first time in 20 years they had all been together.
Susan died on Nov. 4 of that same year.
She and Lucien are buried in Palmyra, along with many other family members.