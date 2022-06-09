During the War of 1812, the British made a number of raids on towns on the southern shore of Lake Ontario, looking for supplies. Two of those raids were in Wayne County — in Pultneyville and Sodus Point.
On the evening of June 19, 1813, the British landed at the foot of the hill in Sodus Point, in those days called Troupville. Alerted to the presence of the British fleet off shore, a ragtag group of about 70 patriots, consisting mostly of militia and farmers, gathered at the top of the hill to ambush the larger group of well-trained British troops.
When the smoke cleared, Asher Warner was mortally wounded and Charles Terry would later die from his wounds. The British also suffered two fatalities.
Both sides then retreated.
The following day, the British opened with cannon fire and landed again. Finding few supplies left behind, they burned all public buildings — except the Mansion House, where a dying Asher Warner lay.
The British then sailed away. The battle of Sodus Point was over.