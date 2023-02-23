Video See a video presentation of Episode 47 of Wayne County’s “Bicentennial Minute” at fltimes.com.
The Bullis home on Canandaigua Road in Macedon is not only a fine example of cobblestone architecture, it was home to a family that had and continues to have an impact not only on our local community and region, but our country as well.
This “Bicentennial Minute” tells about the Bullis family and its legacy.
Charles Bullis was born in Manchester, Vt., in 1786. He married his wife, Eleanor, on New Year’s Day in 1812. In 1839, they moved to New York and settled in Macedon. From 1841 to 1979, four generations of the Bullis family lived in their cobblestone home, which is listed on the National Register. They had two children, Abraham and Emma.
Dr. Abraham Bullis, a graduate of Geneva Medical College, married Lydia Porter Lapham. He became one of Macedon’s first physicians. Together, they had seven children, six of whom survived to adulthood.
Born in 1841, John Lapham Bullis was Dr. Abraham Bullis’ eldest son. In 1862, he enlisted in the 126th New York Volunteers and fought in the Civil War. Bullis was wounded and captured at the Battle of Harpers Ferry. During the Battle of Gettysburg, he was wounded and captured again. He was then imprisoned for 10 months at the brutal Libby Prison in Virginia, until he was exchanged for a Confederate soldier in the spring of 1864.
During his career, John Bullis commanded a company in the 118th US Colored Troops Infantry Regiment. His service took place in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Cuba, and the Philippines. San Antonio-based Camp Bullis was named after him. Bullis’ final promotion was to the rank of Brigadier General, made by President Theodore Roosevelt in 1904.
Bullis died in 1911 and is buried at the San Antonio National Cemetery.
Dr. Bullis’ fourth son, also named Abraham, was born in 1854. Following his mother’s death when he was 8, Abraham moved from Farmington to live with his grandfather, Charles Bullis. He attended the Macedon Academy and earned degrees in mathematics and civil engineering from Cornell University. He was personally responsible for surveying much of southwestern Wayne County. He had two children, Charles and Jeanette Auerelia; we know the latter as Nettie.
Charles H. Bullis was the only son of surveyor Abraham Rogers Bullis, and brother to Nettie. He attended Macedon Union School. He taught at a district school in Walworth. He was a quiet man. He liked to invent things and he enjoyed breeding flowers.
Jeanette Auerelia (Nettie) Bullis was born in 1893. Nettie was valedictorian of her high school class in 1911. She attended the Macedon Academy, and Cornell University for one semester. She taught for one year in Marion.
A single woman, Nettie Bullis began her career as a bookkeeper at Gleason Works in Rochester. When she retired in 1965 after 47 years, she was a corporate secretary and assistant to the President James Gleason. Jan Gleason later wrote this of Nettie: “Nettie Bullis was the essence of loyalty and integrity. A consummate professional, she could always be relied on to produce meticulous, thorough and well-reasoned work.”
Nettie was a frugal woman who invested well. Upon her death in 1979, 48 acres were donated to the town of Macedon for a space now known as Bullis Park. It was her generosity that brought the Bullis Book Collection and the personal papers and photos of the family to the Macedon Public Library.
Nettie’s generosity has included the Wayne County Community Endowment, the Bullis Fund, the Nettie Bullis and Abram Bullis Scholarship Fund, the Dr. Abraham R. Bullis Medical Scholarship, and the Wayne County Community Endowment: Emergency Relief Fund. All of these funds are managed by the Rochester Area Community Foundation.