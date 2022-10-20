It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the Erie Canal when talking about the history of Wayne County.
The canal had a huge impact on the villages of Macedon, Palmyra, Newark, Lyons and Clyde that would grow up on its banks. Each of these villages is located approximately seven miles apart, or about half of the distance of the daily “15 miles on the Erie Canal.”
The canal provided inexpensive and easy transportation of goods, which allowed agriculture and industry to develop. It allowed ships from the Atlantic Ocean to travel up the Hudson River (beginning at Albany), on through the canal to access Lake Erie (ending at Buffalo), and from there to the other Great Lakes.
Construction of the Erie Canal began in 1817. It was built in sections and was opened through Wayne County by 1821. The entire canal opened on Oct. 26, 1825. This was about 2½ years after Wayne County was founded.
The construction of the canal was both arduous and dangerous due to disease and accidents. Some New England laborers wielded picks and shovels and trundled wheelbarrows. German immigrants and Southern Blacks also are reported to have worked on building the canal. But it was largely the Irish who dug the canal. This would be especially true when the canal was enlarged in the mid-1830s through the 1850s.
With the opening of the canal, settlers from the east could now reach “the western frontier.” For the next three decades, the Erie Canal would be the major method of transporting goods and people in our area.
This would change in the 1850s as the railroad would come to village after village, allowing transportation of people and goods to be faster and cheaper. New York Central Railroad would be completed through southern Wayne County in 1853.
Today, the Erie Canal is a major attraction and recreational resource in Wayne County. It provides recreation for the whole family. Whether you care to fish, boat, canoe, kayak, hike or bike, Wayne County’s 35 miles of the Erie Canal is waiting for you. Modern facilities such as marinas, hiking/biking paths, and canalside parks will make your experience a pleasant one.
In his book “The Towpath,” Arch Merrill said this about the Erie Canal: “I think the building of the Canal was the most significant single event in the early history of the state and of this region. It also had far-reaching national import. It forged an economic bond between the East and West that insured a Union victory when the Civil War came. It built great cities; loosed a flood title of immigration westward. It gave a rich frontier an outlet to the sea.”