Samuel Mora, the vice president of sales for Eastman Kodak, wanted to build automobiles. He responded to an advertisement placed by Newark businessmen looking for a company to occupy an empty factory building in the village. After negotiations, Mr. Mora chose Newark to be the location to build his cars.
In the spring of 1906, The Mora Motor Car Co. was incorporated. By August, nearly 70 men were employed, producing four cars per week. Two different models were offered, a two-passenger Roadster and a five-passenger Tourer.
To promote their cars, Mora entered several “Sealed Bonnet Contests.” The bonnet (today what we call the hood) was sealed, preventing it from being opened. Cars were driven over a predefined course and penalized if any repairs were made. Mora entered a car in the New York City, Chicago, and Cleveland contests, and completed them without the need for repairs. From this success, Mora adopted the slogan “The World’s Sealed Bonnet Hero,” which became their advertising slogan until the company closed.
Advertisements were placed in magazines nationwide, and cars were displayed at automobile shows throughout the country. Demand increased, and a larger factory was needed. A new company, called The Mora Co., was incorporated in the spring of 1907 to increase capital. They began to sell stock. Land was purchased and construction of a new factory started that summer.
The 1908 model year introduced new six-cylinder cars: the sporty Racytype, priced at $3,500, and the five-passenger Tourer, priced at $3,600. But construction of the new factory that was needed to produce these models was behind schedule. Finally, in May 1908, the building was ready to be occupied.
Construction delays meant fewer cars were built. This, along with the high price of the new models, brought financial trouble to Mora.
1908 also saw the introduction of the Browniekar, a car built for children that was priced at $175. It was built by the Omar Motor Co., a subsidiary of Mora. A small car made for children, when most people couldn’t afford a full-sized car, was not a good idea. They were only built for about one year.
Mora continued to make cars in 1909, but demand was declining. In 1910, to enter the lower-priced market, the model 20, a smaller car priced at $1,050, was introduced. It sold in relatively low numbers and couldn’t save the company.
Heavy debt forced The Mora Co. into bankruptcy in July 1910. It was purchased by an investor who attempted to save the business, but that venture soon failed.
The factory and all contents were sold at auction in November 1911. The building was purchased by the Canastota Couch Co., which later became Hallagan Furniture — a business that still makes furniture there today.
Total production numbers for Mora and Browniekar cars are not known, but it’s reasonable to think that about 1,000 Moras and 200 Browniekars were built. Today, two Moras and three Browniekars are known to exist.