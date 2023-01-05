The Quakers, also known as the Friends or the Religious Society of Friends, played a major part in the settlement of the area now known as Wayne County.
They were early settlers. They were thrifty and industrious. They were farmers and businessmen, building the first gristmills and sawmill in Wayne County. They moved into New York in groups. In 1800, they built a meetinghouse in Macedon Center and, in 1819, were set up to worship on their own.
In 1811, Increase A. Lapham was born to Quaker parents in Macedon. His father, Seneca, was a contractor working on the Erie Canal. Lapham wrote the first of 44 important papers for the American Journal of Science at age 16. He arrived in Milwaukee, Wis., about 1840 to work on canals and began making formal observations of the weather there.
In 1870, Lapham was appointed head of the Great Lakes Storm Warning Service in Chicago, forming the first national weather service. The great Chicago Fire of 1871 wiped out many of his records. He continued making his weather observations as chief geologist for Wisconsin until he died in 1875.
In 1800, in Marengo (the town of Galen), Quaker Laommi Beadle built the first gristmill and sawmill, and planted an orchard. In 1813, the Quaker Meeting house was approved for worship as the Galen Preparative Meeting House. One prominent Quaker, Joel Thorn, a farmer, town supervisor and contractor, built the Montezuma Turnpike from the Seneca River to Lyons. The Thorns have continued farming in the Marengo area and are the owners of a century farm (137 years and counting).
The Palmyra Quakers began meeting in people’s homes about 1808. They were approved for worship in the homes of Anne Durfee and Peter Harris in 1812 until building their own meetinghouse on Warner Road.
One prominent member of this meetinghouse was merchant, abolitionist and early leader in the cause of women’s rights Pliny Sexton. He came to Palmyra and opened the first silversmith shop in 1819. He was a fire warden, school trustee, banker, and Palmyra benefactor. His house on Main Street (now a law office) was a stop on the Underground Railroad. He served as a delegate to the 1st New York City women’s rights convention and was named to their governing board.
The Palmyra Meeting House hosted the Williamson Quakers until that group built its own meetinghouse and was approved for worship in 1826. The most famous of the Williamson Quakers was Griffith Cooper who, despite being a Quaker, enlisted in the Navy in 1812, serving on the Great Lakes. After his discharge in 1817, he was successfully reinstated into the Quaker religion.
In 1824, he purchased land in the southern part of Williamson, near Pearsall Road, and settled down to be a farmer and raise a family with his wife, Eliza. During the 1830s and ’40s, he worked as a Quaker to improve relations with New York’s Indian nations, supervising the education of all Seneca Indian children. He built a large house just south of the current high school for his family in 1838. At the back of the house there was a low roof providing access to the main roof, which had a trap door in it. When runaway slaves stayed at the Cooper Station, the family never saw them.
And, Griffith Cooper, a Quaker who did not lie, could truthfully say that he had never seen any runaway slaves.
Alas, there are no more active meetinghouses in Wayne County.