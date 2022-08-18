During the late 19th century, Upstate New York was a hotbed of religious, political and social reform activity. From the first women’s rights conference in Seneca Falls in 1848 to the anti-slavery meetings in Rochester between 1848 and 1868, and well beyond into the 20th century, this region was at the forefront of human rights activity.

Rosa Fox is Huron town historian.

