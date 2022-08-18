During the late 19th century, Upstate New York was a hotbed of religious, political and social reform activity. From the first women’s rights conference in Seneca Falls in 1848 to the anti-slavery meetings in Rochester between 1848 and 1868, and well beyond into the 20th century, this region was at the forefront of human rights activity.
featured
BICENTENNIAL MINUTE: The rise of the freethought movement
- By ROSA FOX
-
-
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Recommended for you
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
'Indian Matchmaking' is back. Are any of the couples still together?
-
'Surprise' $1M-plus gift left to Historic Geneva
-
Groundbreaking set next week for $25.2 million Lake’s Edge Seneca
-
Geneva police officer disciplined in screensaver matter involving City Councilor Salamendra
-
Newark Police Department looks into bank robbery
-
Local connection to new Waterloo Tigers logo
-
Geneva City Councilor John Salone dies
-
Trolley proposal considered for downtown Canandaigua
-
Developer Dave Linger hopes to turn ‘ugly duckling’ into beauty
-
Claudia Tenney campaign poll claims massive lead over Geneva’s Mario Fratto
Inflation cooled a bit in July, and Wall Street has rebounded with four consecutive winning weeks. Are you confident the worst is behind us, or do you believe it’s going to get worse before it gets better?
You voted: