narrow-gauge rails (the weight was from a 3-foot section) laid on gravel that came from the Glen Edith quarry near Rochester. Thirty-five sidings were located approximately every mile for the expected traffic of one trolley every five minutes that was never realized. Business was such that a car ran every hour.
The trolley used 625-volt DC current and required battery stations to boost power along the lines. Two of these stations were at Webster and Williamson, with substations at Ontario and Sodus.
The trolley had 144 stops between Rochester and Sodus Point. By 1923, most of these stops had a trolley pole.
On Aug. 1, 2013, a trolley pole was relocated in Sodus Point at Willow Park, where the trolley line ended. The trolley pole was recovered from a nearby ravine, where it had laid for over 70 years and was most likely the Sentell stop No. 140. Amazingly, the day after it was erected, the trolley pole stopped a runaway truck from plowing through a playground where children were playing. The date it was erected originally, 1922, can be clearly read on its surface. NYS RYS stands for New York State Railway System.
If you drive Old Ridge Road between Ontario and Sodus, you can still see several trolley poles standing where the trolley used to travel.
The owners of the Rochester and Sodus Bay Railroad were always seeking ways to increase passenger levels. In Sodus Bay, they partnered with the Steamship Arundell. They advertised the “All the way Around” trip that allowed passengers to take the trolley to Sodus Point. Then, for $1, passengers could take the Arundell back to Charlotte; then, in Charlotte, they could re-board a trolley and return to the Rochester station.
The trolley reached its peak in 1915 with over 1 million passengers riding that year. In June of 1929, it went out of business due to the increasing use of automobiles and the new bus system in Rochester.
Although it never was very profitable, it had a charm that spelled the end of an era.