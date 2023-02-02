In 1826, work began on the formation of a Shaker community on the southern end of Sodus Bay, straddling what is now the townships of Huron and Sodus. The Sodus Bay Shakers, an official branch of the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing, purchased 1,331 acres of land for $12,600.
Four Shaker “families” and a leader were sent from the New Lebanon Ministry to Sodus Bay to create the new community. When the new Shaker Sodus Bay unit was organized in March 1826, it numbered 72 members, growing over the next nine years to 150 members. It would be the last, long-lived Shaker community established, existing until 1892, when it was dissolved.
Shakers were initially known as “Shaking Quakers” because of their ecstatic behavior during worship services.
A cornerstone of their religion was celibacy and separation of sexes. Women took on spiritual leadership roles alongside men, and they believed in the equality of the sexes. They are also known for their simple living, architecture, technological innovation, and furniture.
Shakers loved music and dancing — not an easy task when separation of the sexes is involved.
In 1838, believing that a canal was going to be built from the Erie Canal to Sodus Bay and would cross their community, they relocated to Groveland to the south of the Finger Lakes area.
Today, there are only a few remnants of their life in Wayne County, but their music lives on in the song “Lord of the Dance,” which borrowed the melody from the Shaker Tune “Simple Gifts.”