From the 1870s, the Sodus Point Coal Trestle was a major terminus for shipping coal throughout the Great Lakes and Canada.
For four generations, coal was shipped from the coal fields of central Pennsylvania via the Pennsylvania Railroad. Once at the coal trestle, workers would unload the coal from the cars and move into the holds of the ships that plied the Great Lakes.
The coal trestle eventually would grow to a length of 800 feet and 60 feet in height to accommodate the ever-increasing size of the ships, and it provided many blue-collar jobs in Sodus Point and the surrounding area.
In the early 1950s, shakers were added to the trestle. They fit over the top of the railroad cars and shook them until all the coal dropped into the hold of the ships. They were so loud that people could hear them from over five miles away.
At its peak in 1956, nearly 2.5 million tons of coal were being shipped annually from Sodus Point. By 1967, the coal trestle could no longer compete with more modern facilities — and it closed.
On a windy day in November 1971, while the coal trestle was being dismantled, it caught fire.
Afterward, many people in Sodus Point had difficulty sleeping without the shakers lulling them to sleep. It was a way of life gone with the wind.