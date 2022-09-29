The Underground Railroad was a network of individuals and safe houses stretching across the country and into Canada. Its purpose? To help persons fleeing slavery to secure freedom.
Elements of an informal network existed in and around Wayne County as early as 1810, and, over the next 50 years, it expanded until there were persons and places in every town of the county willing to provide aid to freedom seekers. One of the earliest accounts of the work of the Underground Railroad in this area was featured in the autobiography of Austin Steward.
Austin was enslaved by Capt. William Helm. In the early 1800s, he spent one year on the shores of Sodus Bay. In 1814, determined to be free, he fled his owner in Bath, Steuben County, and traveled north, finding assistance from fellow African Americans Thomas and Aggie Watkins, who lived just south of the village of Palmyra, and Quakers Darius and Otis Comstock, of Farmington.
While there were persons in every town of Wayne County who played a role in the activities of the Underground Railroad, one of the more well-documented escape routes in Wayne County brought freedom seekers from Palmyra to Marion to Williamson to Pultneyville and Sodus Point to await passage to Canada.
Safe houses along this route included homes of Pliny Sexton in Palmyra; Griffith and Eliza Cooper in Williamson; Samuel Cuyler in Pultneyville; and the African American community at the Maxwell Settlement, located just west of the village of Sodus Point.
The freedom seekers, and those who assisted them, showed great courage and perseverance. If caught, the freedom seekers faced re-enslavement, severe punishment, even death, while the helpers faced criminal charges and fines for harboring the fugitives.
Since secrecy was essential to the success of the Underground Railroad there are few contemporary records available. Until recently, we had to rely mostly on folklore — stories handed down over the past 150 years. New research has helped to solidify the facts surrounding the Underground Railroad in Wayne County, exposing a more detailed and accurate history of the role our county played in this national story.