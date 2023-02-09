Obadiah Adams, a retired lieutenant colonel in the New York State Militia, arrived in Wolcott in 1810. Adams purchased 40 acres of land from Wolcott settler Jonathan Melvin. Adams built a 1½-half story wood-frame building and opened a tavern that same year, and became one of the largest land operators and promoters of various enterprises in the area.
Adams promoted his establishment as a good place for travelers to stay while traveling the Buffalo & Oswego Stagecoach line. Located on the same site as the present Wolcott Hotel, the dedication to guests and pride in hospitality has been ever present throughout the history of this great hotel.
Adams is reported to have bought a schoolhouse located across the road from the hotel, moving the schoolhouse to be situated south of his tavern as an addition. This became the first store in Wolcott — making Adams the first tavern owner, first merchant, and first landlord in the village of Wolcott.
Elias Y. Munson, who came to Wolcott with Adams in 1810, purchased Adams’ tavern in 1829. The tavern burned during the winter of 1836. A mason by trade, Munson built a new two-story hotel of brick. Munson located the structure on the same site as Adams’ original tavern. This was the first brick structure in Wolcott.
Munson soon added balconies to the Main Street side of the hotel. This new Wolcott guesthouse was named the Northern Exchange Hotel. Following the lead of the hotel, other neighboring wooden structures were replaced with the more fire-resistant brick.
Several more hotel owners followed Munson during the mid-1800s — each adding their own flair to the hotel. During the 1880s, the hotel was damaged by yet another fire. Then-owner Julius Whiting repaired the damage, making many improvements, most notable adding the third story to the structure. He also erected fencing on the south side of the hotel for a garden.
By 1905, Edward B. Lansing was proprietor of Wolcott House, as the hotel was then known. Newspaper articles report that Lansing had made the establishment one of the best hotels along the Hojack line. Operated by the Rome, Watertown, and Ogdensburg Railroad, the Hojack line ran parallel to the south shore of Lake Ontario, beginning in Oswego and ending at Lewiston, near Niagara Falls. Wolcott was a favored stop for many tourists on this rail line.
The hotel suffered several more damaging fires during the early 1900s. A fire in 1918 destroyed the interior of the building, as well as the name marker arch on the top of the hotel created by Whiting in the 1880s. Harley Mosher reopened the hotel in 1921 under the name “The Wolcott.”
The Wolcott was purchased in 1925 by Mr. and Mrs. Claude T. Metcalf. Renamed Metcalf’s Tavern, the hotel was under the Metcalf family’s ownership and management for the next two decades, continuing after the death of Claude in 1937. In 1944, a local group of investors bought the hotel when word got out that the hotel would be torn down to be replaced by a gas station. The new owners changed the name of the establishment to the Wolcott Hotel.
Today, the Wolcott Hotel is owned, operated, and lovingly cared for by Chris and Charlotte Henner. Whether known as the Wolcott Hotel, Northern Exchange Hotel, Wolcott Tavern, Wolcott House, Metcalf’s Tavern, or just plain The Wolcott, this establishment has graced Wolcott with a colorful and respectable past and has presented hospitality for all who passed through the area. The Wolcott Hotel will certainly continue to be an important and historic cornerstone for this Wayne County village.