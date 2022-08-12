In the early 1800s, worshipers in the hamlet of Pultneyville, in the town of Williamson, faced a problem. Busy with clearing land, planting crops and other activities of daily living, these few hundred settlers first met in private homes to worship. A Methodist circuit rider held church in the home of Thomas Cooper beginning in 1811, about a year after an Episcopal priest had begun holding services in Samuel Ledyard’s house. Concern for the circuit rider in bad weather, and the task of turning their private homes into sanctuaries, resulted in 1825 construction efforts beginning to build a place of worship for all.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Recommended for you