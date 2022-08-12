In the early 1800s, worshipers in the hamlet of Pultneyville, in the town of Williamson, faced a problem. Busy with clearing land, planting crops and other activities of daily living, these few hundred settlers first met in private homes to worship. A Methodist circuit rider held church in the home of Thomas Cooper beginning in 1811, about a year after an Episcopal priest had begun holding services in Samuel Ledyard’s house. Concern for the circuit rider in bad weather, and the task of turning their private homes into sanctuaries, resulted in 1825 construction efforts beginning to build a place of worship for all.
featured
BICENTENNIAL MINUTE: Union Church and Gates Hall
- By BRUCE FARRINGTON
-
-
Tags
Trending Food Videos
Recommended for you
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
What's Trending
-
Atlanta native Charlotte Laws takes down ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’ in Netflix doc
-
Ryan Fellows is killed in a car crash while filming ‘Street Outlaws’
-
Cayuga Nation conflict erupts again, factions blame each other
-
Search team responds to Canandaigua Lake drowning
-
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a ballistic missile and anti-terrorism expert
-
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
-
Man dies in farm accident
-
Geneva street projects bogged down by delays
-
Young boy dies in Wayne County crash
-
Professional Disc Golfer Scott Stokely left a lifelong impression on the DS Disc Buddies
With tensions running high with China, was Nancy Pelosi’s diplomatic trip to Taiwan the right thing to do?
You voted: