Welling C. Soule was born in 1854 and grew up to be a man of varied interests, and he traveled extensively for his day. He was an inventor, salesman, businessman and writer of history. By all accounts, Welling was a true Renaissance man.
Welling wrote many articles on history which would appear periodically in the local paper. Around 1909, he wrote a narrative explaining how the village of Savannah got its name:
“Our town of Savannah, Wayne County, New York is named for the savannah or marsh, popularly known as the Montezuma Marsh, which extends from Cayuga Lake on the south, to Howlands (or Sibley’s) Island at the northern extremity; a distance of 12 miles. … ”
He also was a talented inventor who is credited for such accomplishments as building the first ice boat, his bykerena. He designed bows and arrows, toy trains, sling shots, toy cars — to name a few — all of which were made of tin and propelled by the force created when winding up a rubber band.
He tried diligently to perfect and improve upon the workings of the Gatling Gun (invented in 1861 by Richard J. Gatling), but his efforts were not successful.
Welling had a great deal more success in what is perhaps his greatest invention: “watershoes.” They were constructed in a pontoon shape with flaps on the bottom that would flop down in the water to create resistance, resulting in a forward motion. It is claimed that he walked across the Seneca River in them.
He was led to the invention by a desire to follow snipe. The shoes enabled him to penetrate wooded swamps, where the water was often too deep for wading and where a boat would have been useless.
Mr. Soule lived to the ripe-old age of 89, but history will always remember him for the man who “walked on water” in Savannah.