Born in Englewood, N.J. in 1942, John Joyce spent most of his adult years in Wayne County until he and his wife Sharon retired to Vermont to be closer to the youngest of their three adult sons, Rashid.
While he was with us here, John was a constant presence and influencer in the effort to make the county a racially just place. One does not have to travel far in and around our Black and Brown communities to hear the fondness still carried in people’s hearts for him.
As was too frequently the case for Black people in the 1970s, John and his family were initially denied housing here, yet they managed to settle in for the long haul and John dedicated his life to the well-being of others.
John visited the Apple Blossom Festival in Williamson in the spring of 1971 and found himself in conversation with “Shorty,” Laura Means and Phoebe Inglis at the Come-Unity Center in Williamson, discussing human rights, children and things of that nature. They said he was the right person to be the director of the local day care and migrant education center run by the New York State Ag and Markets. John’s background included working in the printing industry and as a butcher in Englewood, Victor and Rochester, but his career path took a turn here as he accepted the position.
Just months later and following training at the NYS Fairgrounds that July, he was expected to have the day care center operating on the following Monday. Unfamiliar with Wayne County and Sodus, he started from scratch without any staff nor children enrolled, though there was a location and two trained teachers available.
Phoebe and Laura suggested a couple of additional people to hire and told him to recruit children from the labor camps. John went along Old Ridge Road where he found a row of cabins. They turned out not to be a labor camp, but a man there named Joe took him around to the labor camps. By 8 p.m. that first day of traveling from camp to camp, he had recruited about 40 children, from 6 months to 6 years old. He then had to arrange bus routes, and for staff members to work that Sunday to bring the equipment into the building and set up the four classrooms, so the program would have an immediate home.
At the end of that summer, John was called to interview for a 3-month position at the Williamson Central School to counsel migrant children before they returned to Florida. There were more Black than Hispanic migrants at that time. He told the school that if they just wanted him to counsel migrant children, that was a form of discrimination and he didn’t want the job. They not only relented, but after the first three months asked him to stay for the whole school year. He ended up staying 22 years, assuming additional duties involving audio-visual work, substance abuse programs, classroom substitute, basketball coach, senior class and SADD (Students against Destructive Decisions) advisor in alcohol and drug use prevention.
John realized that the families of the Black students who remained in the area year-round were not represented among the well-paying jobs in the schools and larger community; he welcomed this opportunity to work for change. And so, he continued his life of service to those who had been marginalized in our society.
It was a time for sharing the truths of bias and discrimination and to heal the deep wounds of racism. John carried with him a photograph passed on to him by his grandmother of two relatives, Amos and Rufus, hanging from trees. Their lynching was a stark reminder of the terrible things that were done to people of color in our nation’s history and how important it was, and still is, to advance the struggle against racism. John embodied that spirit and lived those values through his work in our community.
In the early 1980s, John, Sharon and their friend, Chris Helmer, attended a seminar on race relations at the Baha’i Green Acres Conference Center in Maine. At the end, each participant was challenged to address racism in their home communities. The Baha’is of Sodus Point met in December 1984 to appreciate and recognize the equality of all men, to build racial unity by establishing an independent (permanent) task force to eliminate barriers of ignorance and prejudice.
In May of 1985, under the leadership of John Joyce with Kay Embrey and Kathy Fox (now Kathy Castania), and with support of the Cornell Migrant Program, the Ibero-American Action League, and Rural Opportunities of Rochester (now Pathstone Corporation), Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE) was formed. Its mission was “to improve race relations in Wayne County by acting as an education, support and action group.” WARE, of course, remains an active and vibrant part of our community to this day, and our work has become ever more critical.
Following the birth of WARE, a Wayne County Chapter of the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) was organized at meetings at the Wayne County Courthouse and subsequent meetings at the Upper Room Church in Williamson and Little Bethel Church in Sodus. Recognized for his abilities and experience, John was recruited to become the first president of that NAACP chapter.
In March of 1994 WARE led the effort to create an Intercultural Coordinator position as a resource for seven Wayne County School Districts. Driven by his Bah’ai faith and compassionate soul, WARE leader John Joyce was hired as the first to hold this position.
During an interview in 1992, John defined racism as “a spiritual illness that manifests itself in individuals in terms of (a) false sense of superiority and inferiority and it actualizes itself in terms of privilege for one group and lack of privilege for another group ... places itself out socially and economically to the advantage of one group and the disadvantage of the other group, ... our systems are set up accordingly.”
Today, our community is still working to address this spiritual illness (implicit bias) and the ongoing harm to our minority community (systemic racism) as described by John Joyce, whose religious beliefs and social responsibility still vibrate throughout this community.