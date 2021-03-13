GENEVA — The Antiques Club of the Finger Lakes, in partnership with the Geneva Historical Society, will present the “Finger Lakes Scenes in 3-D” by Dan Weinstock March 25. The program, to be held virtually, begins at 7 p.m.
The program will focus on 3-D images called stereoviews. They consist of two nearly identical photographs or prints, paired to produce the illusion of a single, three-dimensional image. When viewed through a stereoscope or 3-D glasses, the image becomes a single 3-D image.
Stereoviews have been made since the mid-1800s.
The program will provide a brief overview of stereoviews as collectibles, then examine a few of the region’s stereo photographers and their prints. Images will be from the 1860-90 period. In order to experience the 3-D effect, red/cyan glasses will be made available to participants. Also, some of the original side-by-side mounted prints will be converted to anaglyphs for viewing without 3-D glasses on computers or tablets.
Weinstock is a former president of the Geneva Historical Society and has collected photos and stereoviews for many years. He has been a contributor to the National Stereoscopic Association publication Stereo World. In addition to photographs, he has collected antique tools and technology, serves as vice president of the Western New York Antique Tool Collectors Association, and is a past board member of the Early American Industries Association.
To attend the virtual meeting, an internet connection and email address are required. To attend, visit www.genevahistoricalsociety.com, or register by calling the Historical Society at (315) 789-5151.
The necessary login information will be sent to you via email 24 hours prior to the program.
To view the stereo images in 3-D, you will need 3-D glasses. Obtain up to two pairs by mail by including your name and address on the registration form. The 3-D glasses will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Registration is required by March 15 to ensure mail delivery. All registrations must be completed by noon the day of the program.