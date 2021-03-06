VICTOR — Interested in learning more about your family’s history? Genealogist Eric Migdal can help you get started.
The owner of It’s All Relative Genealogy has more than 25 years of experience helping people find their family’s stories and origins. He will speak at a free virtual program sponsored by the Victor Farmington Library. “Building and Understanding Family Trees” is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Migdal will guide participants through building and understanding family trees, including the differences between pedigree and family group trees. He’ll share resources for gathering accurate information, and discuss how to analyze relationships. Migdal also will highlight options for building your own family tree and discuss the associated costs.
A brief introduction to DNA testing and the ways it can be used to fill in your family tree will be included.
For more information on this program, or to register, call the library at (585) 924-2637 or visit tinyurl.com/VFLfamilytrees.