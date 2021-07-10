GENEVA — In November 2020, the Geneva Historical Society asked community members to submit photos which represented what Geneva is to them and explain why in a few sentences. These images and text were the basis for the “My Geneva Is…,” an exhibit at the Geneva History Museum that closed recently.
In the next edition of this project, the historical society is asking for photos and captions based on homes.
In an effort to expand its photograph collection, the historical society is inviting all Genevans — current and former residents alike — to submit photos of houses around Geneva from any time period and explain in just a few sentences what that house means to them. It doesn’t have to be a person’s own home; it could be a dream home or a house that catches the eye.
The submissions will become part of the “My Geneva Is...Home Edition” exhibit to open this fall. Submitted photos and stories will be added to the permanent photograph collection.
The deadline for submissions is Aug. 15.
Send photos and captions to Becky Chapin at archivist@genevahistoricalsociety.com. Or, call Chapin at (315) 789-5151 with questions.