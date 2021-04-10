GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society is seeking volunteers to serve on its board of trustees. The trustees’ primary responsibility is to maintain vigilance over the activities of the Historical Society in policy, legal, and financial matters, as well as to oversee the operation of the organization by its staff.
For a complete trustee job description, visit the Geneva Historical Society website at genevahistoricalsociety.com/.
For consideration as a trustee, submit a statement of interest with contact information to Kerry Lippincott at director@genevahistoricalsociety.com.