GENEVA — The Geneva Historical Society is kicking off its virtual Spring Lecture Series with “A Dangerous Freedom: Abolitionists, Freedom Seekers and the Underground Railroad in Yates County.” Presented by Tricia Noel of the Yates County History Center, the free program is set for 7 p.m. March 23.
Noel will focus on six abolitionists who were active in Yates County and the sites associated with them. This presentation is a companion to the Yates County History Center’s recently opened exhibit of the same name.
Noel graduated from Geneva High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Wells College and a master’s degree in American history from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. She worked for Colonial Williamsburg, the Virginia State Archives, and many other museums and historic sites before going to the Yates County History Center in 2018.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the lecture will be presented through Zoom, and advance registration is required. A device, internet connection, and email address are necessary to participate.
To register, participants should visit the program event page on the Geneva Historical Society website event calendar. The necessary login information will be sent to registrants via email 24 hours prior to the program.
Registrations must be complete before noon on the day of the program.
For any problems with registration, or to register by phone, call the Geneva Historical Society office at (315) 789-5151. Visit genevahistoricalsociety.com to find out more about the Historical Society.
The lecture series is supported in part by the Samuel B. Williams fund for programs in the humanities.